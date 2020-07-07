Puerto Rico airline passenger traffic drops 75.9% in June

July 7, 2020 245

Passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport decreased 75.9% in Puerto Rico in June, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport’s operator announced.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, or ASUR, the parent company of Aerostar — which runs Puerto Rico’s main airport — revealed that a total 214,008 passengers used the facility in June 2020, down from the 888,007 on record for the same month last year.

Of the total traffic reported last month, 779,040 were domestic travelers, while 108,967 were international passengers, ASUR said.

As of June, a little more than 2.5 million passengers had used the LMM airport, down 46.1% when compared to June 2019.

Earlier this year, as part of its strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, the government asked the Federal Aviation Administration to authorize that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM airport and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department.

“As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes,” ASUR officials said.

ASUR operates airports in Mexico and Colombia, which also reported sharp drops in June 2020, when compared to June 2019.