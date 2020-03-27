Puerto Rico bank Oriental will offer in-person branch services by appointment only

March 27, 2020 167

Puerto Rico-based financial institution, Oriental, announced that starting Mar. 30, it will only offer service at 41 branches that are operating during special hours, to customers who request an appointment through its website. Services will be offered until 1 p.m., the bank said.

“For Oriental, the most important thing right now is the health of our customers and our employees,” said Vilmarie Báez, Oriental’s vice president of channel operations. “To ensure this, we’ll be serving our clients at the branches by appointment only, for a service that was already offered to our clients.”

“Faced with the call to stay at home and only go out for what is strictly necessary, if the client needs a service at the branch, we urge them to book an appointment through our website. This way, we continue to establish the necessary measures to counteract the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to provide the essential services that customers need,” Báez said.

The services that will be offered in the 41 branches by appointment are essential services, some of these are card replacement, and claims, among others. Cash transactions and those that customers regularly carry out with branch tellers can be done through the drive-up lanes, until 3 p.m., bank officials said.

Branches that will be closed until further notice are Auxilio Mutuo; Caguas Bairoa; Cayey; Coamo; Mayagüez Mall; Minillas; Oriental Center; Peñuelas; Plaza del Caribe (the original Oriental bank); Plaza del Sol (the former Scotiabank location); Plaza las Américas (two branches, Oriental and the former Scotiabank); Plaza Carolina; Santurce, Stop 23; Trujillo Alto; and Yabucoa.

