Puerto Rico Bankers Association warns about COVID-19-related fraud schemes

April 9, 2020 22

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association is urging residents to stay “informed and alert” to the various fraud schemes that have arisen related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the trade group is emphasizing the importance of learning how to properly manage these schemes to protect personal and financial information.

Scammers have taken advantage of the fear related to COVID-19 to carry out different deceptive schemes, said Bankers Association Executive Vice President Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio.

“It’s important that citizens know how to identify when they receive communications or approaches of this nature. Above all, that they remain calm and don’t act rashly,” she said.

“Commercial banks on the island have developed content on their social networks to guide their clients on these new modalities so that they can be vigilant,” she said.

Among the recommendations to avoid becoming a victim of fraud is keeping an eye out for phishing; Ignore offers about vaccines, treatment and cures for COVID-19; Look for information about COVID-19 in official sources, including the World Health Organization; Buy online from trusted sources; Do some research before making a donation; Keep computers and devices updated; Recognize and avoid links from fake websites; Be on the lookout for suspicious phone calls in which scammers pose as bank representatives to request personal or financial information; and, keep up with official websites for real information on incentives or relief packages; among others.

