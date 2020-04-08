Puerto Rico-based co.’s band together to help small businesses, nonprofits

April 8, 2020 149

Startup accelerator Gener8tor, in a collaborative effort with the Titín Foundation and Causa Local, unveiled an initiative to support small local businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

For a week, small business owners, startups, freelancers and nonprofit institutions will be able to access, free of charge, webinars to guide them in identifying opportunities and available resources to continue their work in the face of this public health crisis.

“We’ve seen first-hand the impact that entrepreneurs have on the community and therefore we will draw on our network of mentors, investors and partners to support small business owners through this new initiative,” said gener8tor Co-founder Joe Kirgues.

The of the Emergency Response Program webinars will begin April 14 and will cover topics ranging from completing the application for available aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration, aid resources for philanthropic and civic organizations, guidance on labor law tempered to applicable laws and regulations, federal aid programs, and mental health and wellness resources for business owners.

Those interested in participating may access the link to register or send an email to Javier Soto.

In addition to the webinars, gener8tor will be facilitating free one-on-one mentoring with small business owners. The partnership with the Titín Foundation will help to draw up a roadmap specifically for nonprofit organizations “since their resources have been decimated and they need to be able to access funds that guarantee the stability of their operation during the crisis, since they’re the engine and heart of most communities,” group officials said.

Meanwhile, through the agreement with Causa Local, companies will be guided to get into the world of non-traditional resources to expand their reach.

“In these times of crisis and uncertainty, we reaffirm our commitment by facilitating initiatives to strengthen the nonprofit sector, which is the engine of responsible economic development on the island,” said Hazel Colón, director of the Titín Foundation Program.

The Titín Foundation has been collaborating with federal agencies such as the U.S. Economic Development Administration to identify resources and enhance initiatives aimed at creating economic resilience on the island, she said.