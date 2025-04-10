Puerto Rico-based On Point Strategy ranks on Inc. Regionals list 

Author Carmen A. “Mely” Torres is the founder of On Point Strategy.

The consulting firm is the only woman-led company on the list focused on federal grant administration.

On Point Strategy, a consulting firm based in Puerto Rico and specializing in grants management, capacity building and disaster recovery, has been ranked No. 114 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals list for the Southeast region of the U.S.

The Inc. Regionals recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. across seven regions: Pacific, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Rankings are based on revenue growth over a two-year period.

Founded in 2016, On Point Strategy (OPS) is the only woman-led firm in Puerto Rico focused on financial management and federal grant administration. Its portfolio includes federal and local government agencies, private businesses and nonprofit organizations.

With more than 20 years of experience in regulatory compliance and financial transparency, OPS founder and Chief Visionary Officer Carmen A. “Mely” Torres is considered a leading authority on grant management in Puerto Rico.

“I’m truly humbled and filled with gratitude to see On Point Strategy included in the 2025 Inc. Regionals Southeast list,” Torres said in an interview with News is My Business. “This recognition means so much — not just as a milestone for our company, but as a celebration of the purpose that drives us every day.”

Torres said OPS was built on the belief that grants management can “strengthen organizations, uplift communities and create real, lasting impact.”

Following recent honors — including SBA Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year 2024, inclusion in the Inc. 250 Female Founders list, and the Central America Prestige Award for Business Management Consultancy of the Year — the company began receiving additional award invitations.

“When I created the company, I was very clear on the steps I wanted to take — not only to offer high-quality services that create social impact, but also to position ourselves as a woman-led, Latina, Puerto Rican company,” Torres said. “We want to show that any woman can achieve what we have.”

OPS applied for the Inc. Regionals after being invited to participate and was selected following an evaluation process.

“This honor reflects our team’s unwavering dedication, our clients’ trust and the belief that with the right support, systems can serve people. Every federal grant we manage, process we improve and training we deliver [reflects] our mission to serve with excellence — and we’re just getting started,” she said.