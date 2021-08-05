Puerto Rico-based Onuvo ranks on global managed service providers list for 2nd time

Onuvo is an MSP that caters to businesses that want to complement their current IT staff’s capabilities, workload, or need a fully managed and accessible help desk and service desk.

Onuvo, a Puerto Rico-based managed service provider, has been named as one of the world’s best in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, for the second year in a row, company officials confirmed.

For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this definitive listing. The company ranked #175 and is among the world’s top 35% of winners. In 2020, Onuvo applied for this award and ranked #356 among global winners.

Onnuvo serves customers in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Latin America, and soon in the US mainland, it confirmed.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as an innovative company that empowers small businesses with the right services and technical support.” said Nitza Santini, business development director at Onuvo.

“Onuvo is the only MSP winner in Puerto Rico and Latin America, and this is an important validation that we positively impact our customers and serve their growing business,” she said.

Onuvo is an MSP that caters to businesses that want to complement their current IT staff’s capabilities, workload, or need a fully managed and accessible help desk and service desk. The company specializes in helping businesses manage some, or all, of their technical needs related to IT infrastructure, security, and productivity.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, product mix of technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history, the firm stated. Winners will be honored at the MSP Summit Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas.