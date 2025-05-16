Bill in Puerto Rico proposes standardized fees for administrative complaints

Rep. Ángel Morey-Noble, author of House Bill 644.

Exemptions would apply to vulnerable groups and low-income filers.

New Progressive Party Rep. Ángel Morey-Noble has introduced House Bill 644, which proposes implementing standardized fees for filing complaints, applications or administrative appeals with Puerto Rico government agencies.

“We are facing a difficult economic climate in which the government can no longer bear all the costs of administrative procedures,” Morey-Noble said. “This legislation aims to cover those costs while discouraging frivolous cases that clog the system and drain public resources.”

Formally titled the Empowering the Establishment of Fees in the Administrative Procedures Act of the Government of Puerto Rico, the bill would amend the Uniform Administrative Procedure Act (Act 38-2017) to allow for a uniform fee structure across agencies. Fees would vary based on the type, complexity and nature of each case and would be established through regulations set by the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

To ensure access to justice, the bill includes key exemptions. These would apply to filings involving labor disputes, wage claims, minors, incapacitated individuals and matters already exempted by law. Applicants who cannot afford the fee could request a provisional exemption under procedures to be defined by the State Department and the OMB.

“This legislation seeks a balanced approach — covering necessary costs while safeguarding citizens’ rights to administrative remedies,” Morey-Noble said. “It is not about generating revenue, but about maintaining a functional and fair system.”

A key provision of the bill requires that, if a complainant wins their case, the opposing party must reimburse the filing fee. Morey-Noble said this safeguard is designed to protect people who bring legitimate claims and prevail.

“Our goal is an administrative system that is efficient, accessible and fair,” he said. “No one should bear extra costs simply for exercising their right to justice.”