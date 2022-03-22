Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc, CUD partner to educate on crypto currencies

From left: Keiko Yoshino, Jesús Vázquez and Lourdes Aponte, president-elect of the CUD.

To continue educating about Web 3, blockchain technology and crypto currencies, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), is partnering with the United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) to offer educational workshops and meet-up events for CUD members through its CryptoCurious initiative.

In their first event slated for March 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CUD’s Hato Rey headquarters guest panelists Giovanni Méndez, from the PRBTA and Gustavo Vélez from Inteligencia Económica will discuss cryptocurrencies and the fundamentals of the crypto economy.

“Since we began CryptoCurious last October, we have been able to reach more than 1,000 individuals through in presence and online events highlighting fundamental concepts about the beginnings of blockchain and cryptocurrency, expanding into new concepts to keep the Crypto communities in Puerto Rico at the forefront of Web 3,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

“Through this joint effort we hope to continue in our mission to educate and help entrepreneurs and members of the Association to stay ahead of the game of the emerging wave of revolution to the economy,” she added.

Meanwhile, CUD President Jesús E. Vázquez said, “The United Retailers Association has always anticipated changes in commercial scenarios, seeking to provide our small and medium business members with continued education and tools to adapt and succeed.”

“This alliance with PRBTA enable us to receive first-hand knowledge of the fundamental concepts inherent to Web 3, blockchain and cryptocurrencies, as crypto economies continue to expand globally,” he said.

Registration for workshops can be found on Eventbrite.