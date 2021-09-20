Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc. to host Blockchain Week, Dec. 6-12

A detailed agenda with locations will be available over the next few weeks on the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week Conference’s website. (Credit: Yuryz | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), in collaboration with Metaverso, CoinAgenda Caribbean, Limitless, and Invest PR announced the first edition of “Puerto Rico Blockchain Week” to take place Dec. 6-12 in San Juan.

During the week, attendees will have the opportunity to connect via various events such as workshops, meetings and meet ups with professional investors and traders, and corporate, entrepreneurial and innovation executives, as well as digital currency funds with top business executives and entrepreneurs from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

“Through our work with the Blockchain Trade Association we seek to connect entrepreneurs with communities in Puerto Rico and educate them on the multiple benefits available in the crypto era. We are proud to work locally with Puerto Ricans in the diaspora and are committed to contribute toward the island’s economic development and growth,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director at the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

Blockchain Week events begin with Puerto Rico: HODL Here the inaugural local conference created to illustrate why this island has become the place to move to, scheduled for December 6th. The conference is an opportunity for individuals and businesses to meet governmental agencies, mingle and network with Puerto Rican executives and companies that have already made the move.

Panels will include discussions on why to relocate to Puerto Rico, local tax incentives, and the state of crypto regulations on federal and territory level. The afternoon will feature demos by rising local Puerto Rican start-ups.

CoinAgenda Caribbean is a three-day conference with sessions on Dec. 8-9 to connect professional investors, traders, family corporations and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

CoinAgenda focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges.

Limitless is the crypto currency conference for the crypto elite, world leaders, innovators, investors, influencers, funds, and market makers. The event will focus on Defi, NFTs, blockchain and decentralized apps over dinner, capped with the closing party on Dec. 10, organizers said.

“We’re excited to be part of this vital ecosystem and support the first edition of Blockchain Week on the island,” said Invest Puerto Rico’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Manager, Brian Bourgerie.

“Puerto Rico will have a chance to showcase why it is the ideal business destination for blockchain and crypto investors and blockchain builders during the array of conferences and events that will position the island centerstage as a top innovation driven community,” he said.

A detailed agenda with locations will be available over the next few weeks on the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week Conference’s website.