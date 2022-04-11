Type to search

Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc. to host new ‘CryptoCurious’ meet ups

Contributor April 11, 2022
The upcoming educational meet ups will also highlight trending topics such as NFTs and Digital Ownership as well as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO’s).(Credit: Yuryz | Dreamstime.com)

As part of the mission and advocacy commitment with Web 3 education on the island, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, announced new workshops for the month of April.

The new series highlights trending topics in the crypto scene such as Web 3, the metaverse, Data Ownership in NFTs and Digital Ownerships and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, it confirmed.

During the last month, their workshops highlighted Women’s leadership in Web 3, NFT’s and Crypto Art.

CryptoCurious educational meet ups will be offered both in person and online at THNK TANK on 1064 Ponce de León 5th floor, from 7 p.m. every Tuesday in April as well as via Facebook Live, and will include:

April 12th: Web 3.0 or the Metaverse? Deciphering the future of the internet

April 19th: Owning your data: NFTs and Digital Ownership

April 26th: Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: A New Way of Governance

April’s first panel kicks off with resources that will answer some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the Crypto scene and its revolution. Following this meet up, they will dive into Web 3, the metaverse and the future of the internet.

“When the internet started, little did we know we were entering into the Web 2 revolution, now, with crypto, we are at the forefront of Web 3 or the Metaverse and have so much to learn. There is a lot of misinformation out there about what the Metaverse is and what it isn’t” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

The upcoming educational meet ups will also highlight trending topics such as NFTs and Digital Ownership as well as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO’s).

“Through expanding our CryptoCurious’ courses and building relationships within our communities in these meet ups we want to be able to reach out and educate on all things crypto. The future of finances and how we own data and assets is very exciting indeed,” said Shirley McPhaul, director of CryptoCurious.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
