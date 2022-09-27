Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association launches PRBTA relief fund

The PRBTA Relief Fund has partnered with Roberto Pérez, also known as Roberto Thunder, and his volunteer team to coordinate and distribute supplies with local communities hit the hardest.

In response to Hurricane Fiona’s passing over Puerto Rico last week leaving more than 34 inches of rain, causing floods and an island wide power outage, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) has launched the PRBTA Relief Fund.

The emergency response program was activated to purchase nonperishable food, water, and other essential items for Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable populations. One hundred percent of the donations received by the PRBTA Relief Fund will go directly toward helping families get back on their feet, the organization said.

Since last week, the PRBTA Relief Fund has purchased $78,000 worth of supplies, including pallets of water, toilet paper, and canned food that have reached more than 1,800 families in Ponce, Salinas, and Añasco.

“We’re excited to partner with the PRBTA Relief Fund, as it has enabled us to cut through fundraising red tape and allowed us to focus on our mission of getting supplies to communities that have been hit the hardest,” said Pérez.

The PRBTA Relief Fund has secured a warehouse at Charlyn Industrial Park in Carolina, on loan for this social responsibility effort, and will be accepting non-perishable donations such as water, diapers, baby wipes, canned food, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and bars of soap. Donations may be delivered at the warehouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The warehouse will serve as a staging area and meeting place for Pérez’s volunteers. Every day, the volunteers will deploy to a specific municipality reaching communities to hand out supplies to families.

“PRBTA launched this mission to provide structure, efficiency, and transparency to the supply intake and distribution but to support a totally locally run effort.” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the PRBTA.

“I’m personally grateful for all the volunteers that have reached out to participate, it has been truly inspiring to see the entire island answer the call to action,” said Pérez.