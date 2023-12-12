Puerto Rico Burger Festival returns in Feb. 2024

The event will gather more than 30 restaurants and burger enthusiasts at the Bayamón Sports Complex.

The second edition of the Puerto Rico Burger Festival, an event and competition that held its first edition in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 shutdown, will take place Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., organizers announced.

The event will gather more than 30 restaurants and burger enthusiasts at the Bayamón Sports Complex, an outdoor space in front of the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum and Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium.

Pre-sale tickets are available through Gustazos.com, with a limit of 500.

“In its first edition, pre-sale tickets sold out in just a couple of hours, so we urge you to set your alarms and buy tickets on time,” said José Fraceschini, board member of the Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate (PRICEC), which produces the event.

This year’s festival will feature more space, competitors, professional judges and family entertainment. PRICEC collaborated with Imagenda Puerto Rico, the production agency of the Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest, in 2021 to host other events.

“We’re excited to host a world-class event for the second year, especially after the pause following the first edition. We take pride in providing such a significant experience to the Puerto Rican public and burger enthusiasts, as is the P.R. Burger Festival,” said Jaime Villamil, CEO of Imagenda and a member of the PRICEC board.

“Our goal with these culinary events is to serve as entertainment for Puerto Rican families, as a platform for exposure for burger restaurants and enthusiasts, and, most importantly, to drive economic development on our island,” Villamil added.

“We will transform the Plaza between the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum and Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón into the largest burger competition on the island. Participants will compete for cash prizes, the opportunity to travel to competitions in the United States and the prestigious title of the best burger team in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“During the competition, all teams will be judged by the public based on the same parameters in the People’s Choice Award. Meanwhile, the top five teams favored in the People’s Choice will face a professional jury composed of renowned chefs from the island,” Villamil said. “It’s worth noting that in its first edition, Jordy Irizarry, from San Sebastián, was awarded as the best burger, earning a pass to the prestigious World Food Championship.”

Omar Gamero, events director and PRICEC member, added, “We have worked tirelessly over the past years to enhance the experience and production of this magnificent festival. We aim to create a space for the whole family to enjoy this great competition in an environment that includes entertainment for adults and children, live music, and many more surprises.”