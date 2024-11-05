Puerto Rico Cocktail Week celebrates 6th edition in new setting

During the week of the event, Puerto Rico will become the Caribbean’s “heart of cocktails,” bringing together international and local experts to share knowledge, explore new trends and celebrate the culture behind each cocktail.

The event will take place Nov. 10-16 with a series of special activities.

The largest cocktail event in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico Cocktail (PRCW), returns Nov. 10-16, debuting its new setting at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino.

In its sixth edition, PRCW will present a series of events that “highlight its commitment to professionals and enthusiasts of the art of cocktail making, establishing itself as a key platform for the education and promotion of Puerto Rican cocktail making,” organizers said.

“We’re very excited to welcome Puerto Rico Cocktail Week at Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino. This event is very important for the local hospitality industry, and we’re proud to join forces to ensure the well-being of our employees and support them, together with PRCW, in continuing education for their professional development,” said Roberto Mosquera, general manager of the hotel.

During the week of the event, Puerto Rico will become the Caribbean’s “heart of cocktails,” bringing together international and local experts to share knowledge, explore new trends and celebrate the culture behind each cocktail. The agenda includes seminars, workshops, competitions and tastings, aimed at both professionals in the sector and the public.

Cocktail Week will kick off Nov. 10 with an opening event at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino. The agenda includes educational seminars offered by local and international experts, continuing the nonprofit’s commitment to developing local talent and positioning Puerto Rican cocktails on a global stage.

Among this year’s international speakers are Gabe Orta, co-founder of Bar Lab Hospitality and Broken Shaker; Nectaly Mendoza, founder of Herbs & Rye in Las Vegas and creator of BarMania; Tara Fougner, CEO of Thirsty Magazine; and Lola Thomas of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.

Highlights include the BarMania charity event, a bartender competition taking place Nov. 12 at La Factoría in Old San Juan. Funds raised will go to St. Baldrick’s Children’s Cancer Fund and Tip Jar.

The week will continue with a series of special events and conclude Nov. 16 with a closing celebration at Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino.

All events aim to raise funds for Tip Jar, a fund created to provide aid to local hospitality industry members facing unexpected situations, support for mental health and professional development through psychological services.

“Our effort to offer accessible and quality education to members of the hospitality industry has been key to the development and excellence of cocktail bars in Puerto Rico,” said Roberto Berdecía, co-owner of La Factoría and founding partner of PRCW.

Although most events will take place Nov. 10-16, Puerto Rico Cocktail Week has a program comprising 63 official bars, which host events and present cocktail menus throughout the year to support the growth of the local hospitality industry.

In addition, four of these Puerto Rican bars are on the U.S. mainland, representing Puerto Rican culture in the diaspora.