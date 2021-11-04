Puerto Rico Cocktail Week features agenda for cocktail lovers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The third edition of Puerto Rico Coctail week, planned for Nov. 14-20 at the La Concha Resort hotel in Condado will feature a dozen educational workshops for hospitality industry professionals and cocktails lovers, as well as social activities to present new products on the market and highlight popular cocktails, organizers said.

The activities will feature international speakers and tastings of new products and outdoor events.

“Our mission is to continue educating professionals in the hospitality and service industry, while presenting Puerto Rico as one of the best tourist and cocktail destinations in the Caribbean,” said the trio of founding partners Roberto Berdecia, Alexandra Rivera, and Deliana Olmo.

To participate, the public may select from several packages that include:

Industry Package, with access to all seminars, events, and hotel amenities during the day;

Seminars, with access to the 10 educational seminars that will be offered during the week; and

Events, access to the three social events of the week.

As part of its participation, La Concha will have a special cocktail menu in its Lobby Bar throughout the week, while registered participants in Puerto Rico Cocktail Week will be able to access an exclusive stay offer.

“We’re proud to host the third edition of Puerto Rico Cocktail Week, which is re-presented at La Concha Resort to continue to elevate the culture and the local cocktail industry,” said José C. Padín, general manager of La Concha Resort.

“We look forward to welcoming you to enjoy this experience in the vibrant environment that characterizes us, with strict health and safety measures in place,” he said.

The brands that will present this third edition are: Bacardi, Makers Mark and Skyy Vodka and different distillates from the main local distributors. Puerto Rico Cocktail Week also has the collaboration and support of B Media Group and Bar Clandestino.