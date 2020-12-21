Puerto Rico Cocktail Week launches new ‘Cocktail To-Go’ program

The initiative has a special QR code for consumers to access a specialized cocktail menu with 15 recipes made by bartender and co-founder of PRCW, Roberto Berdecía.

Looking to find new opportunity during a year of reinvention, Puerto Rico Cocktail Week unveiled its Cocktail To-Go platform through whichit offers the public the opportunity to enjoy their favorite cocktails at home through a “box program” and a cocktail display in alliance with the specialty wine and beverage store The House.

The box program may be purchased online, or at The House, where a $2 contribution will be made to the Tip Jar emergency fund for each purchase, to suppor workers in the hospitality industry who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, executives said.

The initiative has a special QR code for consumers to access a specialized cocktail menu with 15 recipes made by bartender and co-founder of PRCW, Roberto Berdecía.

“Each initiative that we develop is to support people in the industry. Cocktails To-Go is a safe and accessible option for lovers and cocktail enthusiasts who want to enjoy them from the comfort of home,” said Deliana Olmo-Terrasa, co-founder and partner of Puerto Rico Cocktail Week.

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week recently celebrated its second edition in a different format with a series of virtual events, hybrid and face-to-face seminars to continue supporting the development and growth of the local cocktail industry.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.