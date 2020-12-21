Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week launches new ‘Cocktail To-Go’ program

Contributor December 21, 2020
Share
The initiative has a special QR code for consumers to access a specialized cocktail menu with 15 recipes made by bartender and co-founder of PRCW, Roberto Berdecía.

Looking to find new opportunity during a year of reinvention, Puerto Rico Cocktail Week unveiled its Cocktail To-Go platform through whichit offers the public the opportunity to enjoy their favorite cocktails at home through a “box program” and a cocktail display in alliance with the specialty wine and beverage store The House.

The box program may be purchased online, or at The House, where a $2 contribution will be made to the Tip Jar emergency fund for each purchase, to suppor workers in the hospitality industry who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, executives said.

The initiative has a special QR code for consumers to access a specialized cocktail menu with 15 recipes made by bartender and co-founder of PRCW, Roberto Berdecía.

“Each initiative that we develop is to support people in the industry. Cocktails To-Go is a safe and accessible option for lovers and cocktail enthusiasts who want to enjoy them from the comfort of home,” said Deliana Olmo-Terrasa, co-founder and partner of Puerto Rico Cocktail Week.

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week recently celebrated its second edition in a different format with a series of virtual events, hybrid and face-to-face seminars to continue supporting the development and growth of the local cocktail industry.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Duke and Duchess of Sussex to fund World Central Kitchen relief center in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 21, 2020
University of Puerto Rico unveils website to sell, lease institutional properties
Contributor December 21, 2020
Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico pumps $7 million into vehicle fleet upgrade
Contributor December 21, 2020
Op-Ed: Is water a common good or a convenience to quote on the stock market?
Brenda Reyes-Tomassini December 21, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

Related Stories

Duke and Duchess of Sussex to fund World Central Kitchen relief center in Puerto Rico
University of Puerto Rico unveils website to sell, lease institutional properties
Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico pumps $7 million into vehicle fleet upgrade
Op-Ed: Is water a common good or a convenience to quote on the stock market?
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.