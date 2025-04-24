Puerto Rico CofC set to launch BizData Book 2025

Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero

The comprehensive directory aims to promote local businesses and provide insights into the island’s economy.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) has announced the launch of BizData Book 2025, a publication that will feature a robust directory of prominent companies in Puerto Rico, categorized by sector and size. It will also include updated economic data, key statistics, expert analysis and case studies.

PRCC President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero called on local companies to participate in the publication, which is scheduled for release in December, by completing an official form available on the organization’s website.

“The BizData Book is an updated snapshot of Puerto Rico’s business environment. Participating is a unique opportunity to amplify a company’s presence and take advantage of an unprecedented channel of strategic exposure,” Pizarro-Otero said in a press release.

During a virtual conference on Wednesday, PRCC Executive Director Liza García-Vélez said the publication also aims to serve as a tool for small businesses to find new clients and strategic partnerships.

“The main purpose of this publication is to group valuable information about the private sector — either for the Puerto Rico government or, above all, for our partners and non-partners, who are all invited to collaborate on the compilation of key data,” she said.

The BizData Book will follow a “Book of Lists” format, which is widely adopted in the business world and similar to the annual series once published for decades by the now-defunct San Juan-based Casiano Communications.

The publication will include industry categories, interviews with private sector leaders and expert opinions on emerging trends shaping Puerto Rico’s economic future. Companies will be ranked by business volume, number of employees and other industry-specific metrics related to company size and performance, PRCC representatives told News is my Business.

García-Vélez added that the publication will be available both digitally and in print, and that the organization plans to distribute it to the approximately 4,000 chambers of commerce that the PRCC is affiliated with globally. A dedicated section for nonprofit organizations will also be included, she went on to explain.

Companies interested in participating must complete the official form, which is available on the PRCC website. Participation is free, with the PRCC touting multiple benefits including brand visibility, networking opportunities and access to market intelligence.

The submission deadline is May 15. For more information, call 787-356-0077 or email [email protected].