Puerto Rico CofC to host 1st Innovation Expo on May 16-17

Cameron McKenzie

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) has announced the celebration of its first Innovation Expo, which seeks to integrate viewpoints from several economic sectors into in-depth discussions of the challenges and opportunities facing Puerto Rico.

The two-day event, set to take place on May 16-17 at the Distrito T-Mobile business and entertainment complex in San Juan, replaces the organization’s annual convention.

“As part of the process of evolution and reinvention of the Chamber of Commerce, we took on the task of turning our annual convention into a platform of high educational value that promotes business and economic innovation,” said CofC President Cameron McKenzie.

“We have created a unique event, starting with its location. It is the first time that a business event is held in a space such as the Coca-Cola Music Hall,” he said.

The results of the CofC’s first Corporate Responsibility Index will be revealed at the event. The index aims to identify the proportion and practices of companies on the island that have sustainability policies, whether related to environmental, social, or other areas. The research is based on a survey of the 600 CofC members.

The trade group expects the participation of the executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, Robert F. Mujica Jr., who will discuss a vision of the island’s economic growth path after the bankruptcy process. This would be his first presentation before a business audience, according to McKenzie.

Mujica will be followed by a reaction panel composed of the Puerto Rico Senate’s president, José Luis Dalmau; House speaker, Rafael Hernández; and Secretary of State Omar Marrero, who is also the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish).

Officials from the CATO Institute will headline a plenary presentation on several aspects related to the island’s competitiveness, including education, and offer their recommendations on how to correct existing deficiencies.

There will also be a panel focused on women who lead federal government agencies, moderated by Delia Garcia, the administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau for the South Central U.S., CEO of Garcia Strategies LLC and best-selling author on national women’ Leadership.

Other topics on the agenda include the future of artificial intelligence technology, energy systems in Puerto Rico, innovation in education, the island’s competitiveness, and an update on the disbursement of federal funds.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi is expected to participate as one of the keynote speakers. On the second day, the island’s resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress, Jenniffer González, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will offer prerecorded messages.

“This event offers entrepreneurs, executives and professionals ample opportunities to make new business connections, while encouraging innovation in the private sector and government,” McKenzie said.

Those interested in more information about the CCPR Innovation Expo can call 787-721-6060, ext. 2241 or send an email for further details.