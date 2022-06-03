Puerto Rico Community Foundation among ‘System Changes Awards 2022’ finalists

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The international recognition is granted by the Catalyst 2030 movement and recognizes individuals and organizations that seek to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR, in Spanish) is one of the finalist organizations of the System Changes Awards 2022, an annual recognition granted by Catalyst 2030, a global movement of people and organizations committed to executing “bold and novel strategies to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” as promulgated by the United Nations.

The group of international award winners in their respective categories will be announced June 22, 2022, during the Catalyst 2030 virtual ceremony, Systems Change Awards 2022, the nonprofit announced.

The vision of the System Changes Awards 2022, which this year celebrates its second edition, is to recognize people and organizations that promote creative collaborations and explore solutions to address the challenges imposed by poverty, food insecurity, unequal access to education, among other areas that affect the well-being of societies, to advance the SDGs.

System Changes Awards 2022 received 200 nominations, of which 60 were selected.

FCPR is a finalist in the “Donors” category, under the “Leader in Partnership” sub-category, along with Veddis Foundation (India); and Wellspring Philanthropic Fund and Women Moving Millions (United States).

“We feel very honored to have been nominated for this recognition. The philanthropic and nonprofit sector is doing a lot in Puerto Rico to achieve the SDGs,” said Mary Ann Gabino, senior vice president of the FCPR.

“Our goal is to make ourselves aware of what we are achieving and to identify existing gaps in the fulfillment of these goals of global significance,” she said.

“This recognition encourages us to continue our work, and also allows us to project Puerto Rico and the Caribbean on an international projection platform,” said Gabino.

Finalists span industries and include leaders who continually distinguish themselves in philanthropic, government, business, and bilateral and multilateral endeavors, the nonprofit explained.

At the same time, they advocate the development and implementation of strategies aimed at achieving SDGs by 2030.

The FCPR has been working directly on the issue for a year, through a donation from the CS Mott Foundation.