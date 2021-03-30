Puerto Rico Community Foundation grant helps repair 8 homes in Salinas

The “before” and “after” images of one of the homes in Salinas that was repaired with Community Foundation funding.

On March 4, One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico recently began the rehabilitation of eight homes in the Playa community, in Salinas, affected by Hurricanes Irma and María as a result of a philanthropic investment of $140,000 from the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

Most of the homes to benefit are made of wood and concrete that have roof leakage problems, as well as electrical and plumbing issues. Some have bare interior walls and need window, door and painting repairs.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity we have to rehabilitate these residences, which belong to families that don’t have the economic resources and were still waiting for assistance to rehabilitate or rebuild their homes,” after being affected by the 2017 hurricanes, said Carmen Cosme, executive director of One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico.

The average cost to rehab each home is $15,000 and Diana Ortiz, contractor of One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico, be the architect in charge of in this project. The nonprofit organization has been providing housing rehabilitation services in the Ponce, Villalba and Coamo area with Community Foundation grants. In total, One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico has rehabilitated 29 dwellings in those towns.

The eight homes join the 64 that were rehabilitated by four Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs), including One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico, following a $1.3 million investment from the Community Foundation, as part of a housing access strategy for families with hurricane-damaged homes, its President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.