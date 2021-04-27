Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation marks 5th anniversary

Amarilys Silva-Bochetti, executive director of PRCCI. (Credit: Diego A. Cantor)

The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI), a subsidiary of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, will mark its 5th anniversary with a scientific presentation and a recognition to researchers and founding members at a Zoom event to be held April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Zoom event, which is free, offers 1.5 hours of continuing medical education credits and is open to all those interested in learning more about scientific research on the island and the advances made. To register, access the invitation to the event here.

Amarilys Silva-Boschetti, the Consortium’s executive director and an advocate for positioning Puerto Rico as a preferred hub for quality clinical studies, called the anniversary “a historic milestone for the organization which now has 29 affiliated research sites, compared to its five initial members.”

This growth puts PRCCI as the largest clinical investigation network in the Caribbean and leverages the strategic partnerships with those key organizations conducting clinical investigation worldwide, she said.

“We’re the link between research centers affiliated with PRCCI and those companies with clinical protocols in different therapeutic areas, and we operate as an extension of those centers,” said Silva-Boschetti, who worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years and has broad experience in the field of clinical investigation.

The event’s scientific agenda kicks off with Alejandro David Cané, US medical lead for vaccines at Pfizer, who will share details about “mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development during the Pandemic,” followed by “Re-Envisioning Clinical trials in the Era of Precision Medicine and during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Kenneth Ramos, who is executive director of Texas A&M Institute of Biosciences and Technology.

Álvaro Aranda, a recognized pulmonologist and medical director of the Cardio-Pulmonary Research Center, will speak on “Clinical Investigation during the Pandemic.” The Center has launched the largest number of COVID-19 studies under PRCCI. Aranda also heads the faculty at the Center for Sleep Disorders of Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan.

The scientific program will conclude with Rafael Betancourt-García, director and founder of the Puerto Rico Medical Research Center, who will present “Effective Clinical Investigation Strategies.” Under his direction, this Center has conducted the largest number of clinical trials under PRCCI’s umbrella, the nonprofit said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.