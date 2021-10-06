Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation to host summit Oct. 28-29

Business people signing online contract with electronic sign vector illustration. Managers reaching official agreement. Formal documents, online contract

To strengthen the value of representative health and encourage people to collaborate with scientific advancements, the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) will host the 2021 Summit, 3rd edition, focused on “Aligning Global Partnerships and Community Engagement with Clinical Research: Opportunities Beyond the Pandemic,” Amarilys Silva-Boschetti, PRCCI executive director, announced.

The virtual event for healthcare professionals and those interested in clinical research will run from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Silva-Boschetti will open the event along with Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust; Lester Martínez López, major general (Retired) of the U.S. Army and chairman of the Board of Directors of PRCCI and Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado.

Keynote speaker Richard H. Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States (2002 to 2006) will present “COVID-19: the Great divider, uniter, and accelerator,” along with a group of 20 other local and international speakers.

The agenda includes individual presentations, panel discussions and question and answer sessions addressing core topics such as securing community engagement and community stakeholders for clinical services and clinical research, refining and re-defining telemedicine and telehealth, globally partnered health clinics and training, sharing expertise remotely and on-going clinical intervention and public health challenges.

“The interaction between patients and communities is a way of building trust among them, promote more participation in clinical studies and achieve scientific results with proper population representation,” said Silva-Boschetti who has a solid background in clinical research, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, outcomes research, managed care, and regulatory affairs throughout manufacturing operations across the world.

“We need everyone’s active participation,” said Silva-Boschetti. “Innovation and new medical-scientific frontiers may be complex issues for some but combined with available technology and practices they have the potential of benefitting thousands of patients and generate positive outcomes.”

Silva-Boschetti noted the collaboration of PRCCI with Northwell Health, co-sponsor of the Summit, and the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation, University of Yale. Both generate new opportunities to increase knowledge in clinical research fields, she said.

The expansion and updating of educational efforts within the clinical research fields facilitates access of patients to new treatments and therapies, with a potential to improve patients’ well-being, said Silva-Boschetti.

Healthcare professionals registering for this event could earn up to eight hours of continuous medical credits (CE/CME).