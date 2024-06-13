Puerto Rico Convention Center gets pair of industry awards

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Convention Center offers more than 600,000 square feet of space for multi-purpose events, conferences, meetings and exhibitions, with the capacity to accommodate up to 25,000 visitors simultaneously.

The facility was recognized by Association Conventions and Smart Meetings magazines for outstanding operations and services.

The Puerto Rico Convention Center recently received recognitions from the industry, including the “Distinctive Achievement Award” by Association Conventions magazine for the second consecutive year, and the “Best Convention Center Award” by Smart Meetings magazine.

The “Distinctive Achievement Award” highlights the “commitment and excellence in operations, services, and performance demonstrated by hotels, resorts, convention centers, and entities related to convention tourism globally.”

The winners, anonymously selected from a base of 20,500 subscribers and industry professionals, will be honored at a special event in September. Additionally, the Convention Center will be featured in a special edition of Association Conventions magazine.

Smart Meetings magazine has recognized the Convention Center with the “Best Convention Center Award” for 2024, also for the second consecutive year. The “Smart Stars Awards” are a tool for professionals responsible for convention, conference and meeting planning, and the Convention Center has been awarded this accolade for 17 consecutive years.

This award underscores the excellence in services, infrastructure, technology, security, and customer satisfaction that characterize the Convention Center, the publication stated.

“These prestigious awards are the result of our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and quality in every aspect of our operations,” said Jorge Pérez, regional manager of ASM Global.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our dedication to exceeding our clients’ expectations and for our constant pursuit of perfection in the convention and events industry,” he said. “This recognition for the second consecutive year is a testament to the hard work and passion that drives our team to reach new levels of excellence.”

The Puerto Rico Convention Center offers more than 600,000 square feet of space for multi-purpose events, conferences, meetings and exhibitions, with the capacity to accommodate up to 25,000 visitors simultaneously.

After overcoming the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Convention Center resumed operations and contributed to the island’s economy with an impact of $51 million, according to ASM Global.

“At the Convention District Authority, our mission is to drive growth and excellence in the convention industry in Puerto Rico,” said Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority.

“These awards reflect our commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction in every event we host. We’ll continue to work tirelessly to strengthen our position as a leading destination for world-class events and to contribute to the economic and touristic development of our island,” she added.