Puerto Rico CPA Society opens application period for financial aid program 

NIMB Staff May 16, 2025
Cynthia J. Rijo-Sánchez, president of the Puerto Rico Society of Certified Public Accountants.
The deadline is May 31 for residents preparing for the CPA exam.

The Puerto Rico Society of Certified Public Accountants (CCPA, in Spanish) has opened the application period for its financial assistance program aimed at supporting candidates preparing for the CPA exam.

The initiative is part of the organization’s broader commitment to social responsibility and seeks to reduce financial barriers for aspiring CPAs.

“The CPA profession plays a vital role in Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said CPA Society President Cynthia Rijo-Sánchez. “Through this initiative, we aim to support the next generation of professionals who will contribute their knowledge and expertise to our island. Our goal is to ensure that talented individuals are not held back by financial limitations.”

The program offers aid to students who demonstrate academic excellence and financial need. Support may be used to cover the cost of a CPA review course, the CPA exam or both.

Applicants must meet several criteria, including a minimum grade point average of 3.30, proof of financial need, residency in Puerto Rico, compliance with the Board of Accountants’ eligibility requirements for the exam and participation in an interview with the evaluation committee.

Rijo-Sánchez encouraged all eligible applicants to submit their materials by May 31.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
