Puerto Rico District Export Council heads to Expocomer in Panamá

Contributor March 17, 2022
The group has led prior missions to Expocomer in Panamá.

The Puerto Rico District Export Council (PR-DEC), an organization grouping business leaders of who work on a voluntary basis to education and mentor entrepreneurs, and train them on export matters, will participate along with several local companies in the Trade Mission to Panama organized by the US Commercial Service, March 23-26.

The mission seeks to promote and expand exports from Puerto Rico, and in turn increase business on the island. Among the participating companies this year are Garriga Paper, The Foundation Global Group of Puerto Rico, SUDOC, Krystalos, ePUMPS Solutions LLC, and Avery Products Corporation Latin America region. The latter three are members of the PRDEC.

This year at the Expocomer in Panama PR-DEC members seek to support the different companies that will participate in the trip, to establish business ties with partners to export their products, in addition to continuing to strengthen the ties created in previous years for their benefit. In Puerto Rico PR-DEC provides support to the United States Trade Office.

Expocomer will have representation from more than 20 countries in America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and attendees will be able to participate in business roundtables, connections between companies, conferences, economic forums, in favor of the growth of their business.

“In the PRDEC it’s a priority to continue educating and offering tools to Puerto Rican entrepreneurs interested in growing their business in the export area and who have all the alternatives at hand,” said Hugo Lasso, president of PR-DEC.

“It’s part of our commitment to continue working in favor of business opportunities, educate about the export process and provide growth opportunities in different fields, in addition to supporting the development of these Puerto Rican companies,” he said.

