Puerto Rico drivers may now take learner’s permit test online

DTOP Secretary Eileen M. Vélez-Vega.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish) is making the Puerto Rico’s learner’s permit exam available online, agency Secretary Eileen M. Vélez-Vega announced.

Called the Virtual Learning test, (AVI, in Spanish), the platform will allow thousands of citizens to take the driver’s test from home, using a tablet or computer with internet access, she said, of the highly anticipated testing option.

The AVI will offer will also benefit parents of 16- and 17 year-olds who don’t have juggle between getting an appointment and physically accompanying them to the Driver Services Center (CESCO, in Spanish) while they take the exam.

The AVI will allow about 500 people to take the theoretical exam test daily, online, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., for a total of 2,500 tests a week, she said.

At present, there were only 325 tests offered a week, in-person, from Monday through Thursday, for a total of 1,300 exams. When combined, the agency will be able to offer some 15,200 tests a month, practically tripling the current capacity, Vélez-Vega said.

Over past year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, requests for the learner’s permit exam have accumulated, she said.

“Currently, we have more than 45,000 people with appointments scheduled to take the learning exam in person at the 13 CESCOs sometime between today and December 2021, so anyone who enters the system to request an appointment for the learning exam, would have to wait until 2022. For me and my team this is unacceptable,” Vélez-Vega said.

The exam for the learner’s permit will be available through the cesco.turnospr.com website. People will be able to make a new appointment or switch their in-person turn to a virtual option, on an earlier date, she said, during a news conference.

Once the appointment is made, the person will pay the corresponding fees — whether it’s a new appointment or to retake the exam — and will get a notification by email, confirming their scheduled date and time.

On the date of the appointment, the person will receive a link via email to begin the exam. Instructions will be provided to perform the test, and the person will have a maximum of 40 minutes to complete it.

To prevent fraud, an instructior will be observing over the people taking the test, as well as to clear up doubts through an individual chat system to a maximum of 25 students per session.

The instructor will also have an intelligent facial recognition system and monitoring of the space from where the exam is taken, to detect any activity called “suspicious behavior,” Vélez-Vega said.

The test-taker will be warned four times in case of suspicious behavior, after the system may terminate the exam. If the person fails the exam, they will have the option of rescheduling to retake the test, also through the page.

Once the Virtual Learning exam is completed, the student will receive their result immediately. They will also be given detailed instructions of what documents to submit to CESCO to validate their data and collect their learner’s permit, within one to 10 days.