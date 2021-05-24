Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank launches Center for Economic Studies

Contributor May 24, 2021
Share
Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy.

Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy announced the creation of the Center for Economic Studies to benefit of small- and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs and investors.

The expectation is that through this center, the bank can regularly publish certain economic and financial metrics from the macroeconomic point of view but landing on the micro that can support entrepreneurs in their decision-making, he said.

For example, it may publish and comment on metrics related to inflation, jobs by sector, impact of federal aid on the current economy, retail sales by industry, manufacturing indicators, per capita consumption, demographic data, exports/imports, cement sales, among others.

Establishing the center did not require an investment, he said, since the work will be done by in-house professional resources. Economists Gladys Medina and Juan González will direct the new center.

“The Center for Economic Studies will provide relevant information so that, for example, it’s used to prepare market studies. Through easy access to these resources, people or entrepreneurs can follow the economic activity of the island and the behavior of key indicators by industry, among others,” he said.

“To the extent that we support our current and future clients, providing them with resources that help them make decisions based on reliable data, the greater their potential for success,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

EDB awards $765K to retain 800 jobs in businesses in 4 towns
Contributor May 4, 2021
Puerto Rico’s economic activity shows slight growth in Jan-Feb ’21, but tumbled Y-O-Y
Contributor April 27, 2021
Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index shows 6.4% YoY drop in December ’20
Contributor February 17, 2021
Economic Development Bank receives $1M to boost job creation in rural areas
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 23, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

EDB awards $765K to retain 800 jobs in businesses in 4 towns
Puerto Rico’s economic activity shows slight growth in Jan-Feb ’21, but tumbled Y-O-Y
Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index shows 6.4% YoY drop in December ’20
Economic Development Bank receives $1M to boost job creation in rural areas
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.