Type to search

Featured Government

Puerto Rico employers have until Nov. 30 to request Christmas bonus payment exemption

Contributor November 29, 2021
Act 148 of June 30, 1969, known as the “Private Sector Bonus Act,” establishes that the Christmas bonus must be paid to employees between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 of the current year. (Credit: Valeriya Luzina | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s private-sector employers have until Nov. 30 to file a Christmas bonus payment exemption request for 2021, Labor Secretary Carlos J. Rivera-Santiago announced.

So far, the agency has received 30 requests for exemption from payment of the Christmas Bonus, of which 21 were accepted, six were accepted at 15%, one was denied and two are in the evaluation process, he said.

Act 148 of June 30, 1969, known as the “Private Sector Bonus Act,” establishes that the Christmas bonus must be paid to employees between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 of the current year. Every employer is obligated to comply with the payment, except for the allowances covered by law.

“It’s important that employers that are prevented from paying the Christmas bonus for this year 2021, be it due to economic losses, insufficient earnings, among other unexpected events in the context of the pandemic, comply with the law and submit an application to the [Labor Department] for an exemption so that it can be evaluated and considered on its merits in the established time,” Rivera-Santiago said.

The government official said the business or employer that submits a Christmas bonus payment exemption request must also present a revised and/or audited profit and loss statement that is signed and sealed in its original format by an authorized public accountant.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Labor Dept. reminds employers about Christmas bonus exemption rules
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio October 19, 2021
Puerto Rico private co.’s have until Nov. 30 to file for Christmas bonus exemption
Contributor November 17, 2020
538 private-sector companies in P.R. will not pay Christmas bonus
Contributor December 12, 2018
Despite falling liquidity, gov’t to pay Christmas bonus
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 21, 2015

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Labor Dept. reminds employers about Christmas bonus exemption rules
Puerto Rico private co.’s have until Nov. 30 to file for Christmas bonus exemption
538 private-sector companies in P.R. will not pay Christmas bonus
Despite falling liquidity, gov’t to pay Christmas bonus
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.