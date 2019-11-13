Puerto Rico Emprende heads commercial mission to Mexico

November 13, 2019 214

Looking to explore the market and find new business opportunities, Puerto Rico Emprende is leading a delegation of local companies to participate in the multisectoral trade mission to Mexico, Nov. 12-15, and with the support of the U.S. Commercial Services.

“The main purpose of this commercial mission is to support export efforts by our local companies to other markets, to generate greater commercial exchange between both regions,” said the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce Manuel Laboy.

“Thanks to this ongoing support and training in international trade, local companies can take on the challenges of expanding their operations, diversifying their points of sale or distribution and contributing to strengthen our economic development,” he said.

Mexico is currently one of the strongest economies in Latin America. In 2018, Puerto Rico’s exports to Mexico totaled $282.4 million while imports amounted to $590.3 million. This represents a negative trade balance with that market of $307.90 million. The Mexican market offers opportunities primarily in the sectors of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, food, herbicides and manufacturing, government officials said.

The delegation comprises companies from the technology, consulting, manufacturing and health sectors, namely: BMA Group Global, C2C Consulting LLC, Omega & Delta Co. Inc., Stratellic Group and Visual K. The companies were selected after evaluating their export capacity and verifying that they met the requirements established by the U.S. Small Business Administration to participate in this type of initiative, the agency stated.

The companies will participate in more than 60 previously coordinated business meetings with potential clients in the region. In addition, as part of the business agenda, the companies will take part in several orientation workshops on business opportunities in the Mexican market and its regulations.