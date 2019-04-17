Puerto Rico Emprende unveils E-Fulfillment Center for e-commerce

April 17, 2019 17

As part of its strategy to continue providing resources to promote innovation and new business development, Puerto Rico Emprende announced the creation of the E-Fullfiment Center, the first center in the Caribbean receiving, packaging and shipping goods purchased through e-commerce transactions.

“The Puerto Rico E-Fulfillment Center is part of our digitization initiative for small and medium enterprises and aims to provide a new tool that allows them to better dabble in digital commerce,” said Ricardo Llerandi, head of Puerto Rico Trade and Export.

“This offers entrepreneurs an effective and inexpensive logistics solution. By centralizing fulfillment services, we can offer better benefits to small businesses and help them focus on growing their business,” said Llerandi.

“Like many small business owners, we face the challenges of processing, packaging and shipping of orders, as well as the time it takes,” said Alan Taveras, marketing director of Brands Of.

“We developed this concept to professionalize fulfillment on the island, to standardize processes and centralize resources, reflecting a substantial savings for the local entrepreneur,” he said.

“The Puerto Rico E-Fulfillment Center will position the island as a leader in our region’s e-commerce industry,” said Taveras.

From this new center, companies can count on warehousing, distribution, pick and packing, and package shipping services. It will provide businesses connections to major transport companies, as well as a customer service office.

The center will be located at the International Trade Center, within San Juan’s Free Trade Zone, strategically located adjacent to the port area.