Puerto Rico Energy Bureau OKs $355M in infrastructure investments

March 18, 2022
From June 2021 to the present, the Energy Bureau has approved specific projects and permanent improvements to the energy generation and distribution system that exceed $9.7 billion.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau issued a resolution and order totaling $355.1 million in approved projects that entail investments in permanent improvements to the island’s energy infrastructure, the bulk of which will benefit the telecommunications network.

Of the investments, $24.4 million is earmarked for cybersecurity projects, $330 million for the telecommunications network, and the rest for the removal of the Isla Grande substation, which in this is not currently in operation. The area where the substation is located will eventually be used to install a voltage converter, the PREB confirmed.

“On this occasion, the commissioners have approved several important projects, emphasizing the much-needed connectivity of applications and systems that will support and promote a better distribution of energy, as well as the development and implementation of cybernetic resilience,” said PREB President Edison Avilés-Deliz.

“This is another step toward the development and transformation of the electric power system given its importance for the operations and interaction of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, and LUMA,” he said.

