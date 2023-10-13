Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Energy Bureau reviews microgrid regulations

NIMB Staff October 13, 2023
Microgrids are small, localized energy systems, usually powered by renewable sources such as solar and wind power, that can operate independently of the main energy grid. (Credit: Luisfilipemoreira | Dreamstime.com)

The Energy Bureau of Puerto Rico’s Public Service Regulatory Board (JRSP, in Spanish) has issued a resolution and order to initiate an informal review process of Regulation 9028 regarding the development of microgrids and to receive comments from interested parties. Subsequently, the formal process for the approval of regulations will begin.

A microgrid is a small, localized energy system, usually powered by renewable sources such as solar and wind power, that can operate independently of the main energy grid, offering more resilience, reduced fossil fuel reliance and energy efficiency.

Regulation 9028 allows customers to choose and control their electric service, enhance system resilience, promote energy efficiency and foster environmentally sustainable initiatives, stimulating economic growth by creating a new and emerging market for microgrid services.

An essential component for the successful implementation of microgrid systems as a solution to the island’s energy needs is the ability of these systems to interconnect and disconnect from the electric grid, which is managed by LUMA Energy.

“As the energy sector evolves, it is appropriate to review regulatory frameworks to keep them up to date with emerging technologies and initiatives,” said Edison Avilés-Deliz, president of the Energy Bureau. “Therefore, we issued this resolution, fulfilling our duty to safeguard the public interest.”

The bureau is inviting interested parties and the general public to submit their comments on possible revisions within 30 days of the resolution’s issuance.

Comments can be submitted via email; using the bureau’s electronic filing system; by mail to the Energy Bureau Office’s address, World Plaza Building, 268 Muñoz Rivera Ave., Suite 202, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 00918; or in person at the aforementioned address.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board conducts energy use study
NIMB Staff October 6, 2023
Puerto Rico Energy Bureau applauds smart meter integration 
NIMB Staff September 19, 2023
Puerto Rico seeks new facility to meet power generation demand
Contributor March 8, 2023
P.R.’s Energy Bureau: Sunnova’s residential solar panel lease contracts illegal
Contributor February 19, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The FeCC’s mission is to position companies as qualified bidders in the federal and state government market. So the services they offer are through individualized consulting and training. They are free, which is a great benefit to our businesses.”

— Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre on the role of his departments Federal Contracting Center (FeCC) in aiding companies to secure $563 million in federal contracts.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board conducts energy use study
Puerto Rico Energy Bureau applauds smart meter integration 
Puerto Rico seeks new facility to meet power generation demand
P.R.’s Energy Bureau: Sunnova’s residential solar panel lease contracts illegal
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.