Puerto Rico Energy Bureau reviews microgrid regulations

Microgrids are small, localized energy systems, usually powered by renewable sources such as solar and wind power, that can operate independently of the main energy grid. (Credit: Luisfilipemoreira | Dreamstime.com)

The Energy Bureau of Puerto Rico’s Public Service Regulatory Board (JRSP, in Spanish) has issued a resolution and order to initiate an informal review process of Regulation 9028 regarding the development of microgrids and to receive comments from interested parties. Subsequently, the formal process for the approval of regulations will begin.

A microgrid is a small, localized energy system, usually powered by renewable sources such as solar and wind power, that can operate independently of the main energy grid, offering more resilience, reduced fossil fuel reliance and energy efficiency.

Regulation 9028 allows customers to choose and control their electric service, enhance system resilience, promote energy efficiency and foster environmentally sustainable initiatives, stimulating economic growth by creating a new and emerging market for microgrid services.

An essential component for the successful implementation of microgrid systems as a solution to the island’s energy needs is the ability of these systems to interconnect and disconnect from the electric grid, which is managed by LUMA Energy.

“As the energy sector evolves, it is appropriate to review regulatory frameworks to keep them up to date with emerging technologies and initiatives,” said Edison Avilés-Deliz, president of the Energy Bureau. “Therefore, we issued this resolution, fulfilling our duty to safeguard the public interest.”

The bureau is inviting interested parties and the general public to submit their comments on possible revisions within 30 days of the resolution’s issuance.

Comments can be submitted via email; using the bureau’s electronic filing system; by mail to the Energy Bureau Office’s address, World Plaza Building, 268 Muñoz Rivera Ave., Suite 202, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 00918; or in person at the aforementioned address.