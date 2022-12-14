Puerto Rico FBO launches operations in Pan-American Pier

Puerto Rico FBO has facilities on Rampa Norte, Hangar A of the Pan-American Pier in Isla Grande.

With an investment of $20 million, Puerto Rico FBO has begun offering exclusive concierge services to customers and visitors, their private airplanes, and their crews, company officials announced.

Puerto Rico FBO has facilities on Rampa Norte, Hangar A of the Pan-American Pier in Isla Grande, including a 45,000 square-foot hangar to manage private airplanes. The company also plans to break ground on a second 40,000 square foot hanger, which is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2024.

This fixed-base operator (FBO) offers technical and mechanical services designed for both takeoff and landing while complying with the highest safety standards.

Carlos Benítez, who has more than 18 years of experience in both airplane and helicopter operation, offering both private and tourist helicopter flights, and who is well-known in the private aviation industry in Puerto Rico, will head the operation.

“After serving both local and visiting clients for many years, as well as managing special projects off the island, my team and I are offering our combined experience to establish an exclusive operation that offers the highest quality airplane and helicopter services for individual customers or private companies,” said Benítez.

Puerto Rico FBO will also offer concierge services for passengers and for crew members who need spaces to rest. This new company also offers helicopter charter services through its sister company, Puerto Rico Helitours. Fuel that can be delivered directly to any aircraft will be another available service.

“We are generating 50 direct jobs in order to offer the best private aircraft management and administration service in both Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and are firmly committed to our talent and professionals on the island,” said Belkys Pérez, vice president of Puerto Rico FBO, who has more than 12 years of experience in aviation services management in Puerto Rico.