Puerto Rico firms name execs in advertising, academia, online media

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features the appointments of high-ranking executives across three sectors.

Gerardo Vázquez

VML Puerto Rico appoints COO

Advertising agency VML Puerto Rico announced Gerardo Vázquez as its new chief creative officer (CCO). This move underscores VML’s commitment to creative excellence and its leadership in the advertising industry locally and internationally.

Vázquez, who has been an integral part of VML since 2006 — when the agency was known as Y&R — has played a pivotal role in shaping and leading campaigns for some of Puerto Rico’s most iconic brands. His track record includes clients such as Liberty, Coors Light, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., Walgreens, Heineken, T-Mobile, DirecTV and Santander.

“Vázquez’s appointment as CCO not only reflects his dedication and talent but also aligns with VML’s vision of seamlessly integrating strategy, creativity and technology to deliver innovative and effective solutions for its clients,” agency officials said.

Under his leadership, VML Puerto Rico will continue to create memorable campaigns that resonate with consumers and add value to brands.

“[Vázquez] has proven to be an exceptional creative leader with a deep understanding of our clients’ needs and the ever-evolving landscape of advertising,” said Iván Santos, CEO of VML Puerto Rico.

“His ability to blend creativity, strategy and technology makes him the ideal person to steer the creative future of VML Puerto Rico. I’m confident that his leadership will continue to elevate the quality and effectiveness of our work,” Santos added.

With more than 25 years in the industry, Vázquez has witnessed significant transformations, from the internet and social media to today’s artificial intelligence-driven revolution.

Vázquez “has a clear vision for VML’s creative output, aiming to organically integrate these emerging technologies into brand communication and strategy,” he said.

“My mission at VML is to carry forward the agency’s creative legacy by seamlessly blending strategy and creativity with the ever-evolving landscape of technology and media. Artificial intelligence offers limitless opportunities to push the boundaries of what we can achieve in advertising,” he said.

“However, we must never forget that creativity is fundamentally a human endeavor. My goal is to foster an environment where innovation thrives, where young talent and seasoned leaders collaborate to create experiences that truly connect with consumers and drive growth for our clients,” Vázquez said.

Olga Rodríguez de Arzola

Ponce Health Sciences University appoints VP of Medical Affairs

Gino Natalicchio, president of Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU), announced Olga Rodríguez de Arzola as vice president for Medical Affairs.

In this new role, Rodríguez de Arzola will oversee the Schools of Medicine at all campuses and at additional locations, both nationally and internationally.

She will continue as dean and professor of pediatrics at the PHSU’s School of Medicine, a role she has held for 12 years.

“Her outstanding track record at PHSU and her dedication to medical education have been instrumental in the growth and innovation of our institution,” said Natalicchio.

“Rodríguez de Arzola has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the development of medical education in Puerto Rico and has been a leading spokesperson on the importance of identifying opportunities for physician retention in the island,” said Natalicchio.

“Her new role as vice president of Medical Affairs will allow us to continue expanding and improving our programs both nationally and internationally,” he said. “We’re confident that her leadership will continue to inspire our community and promote the advancement of PHSU.”

In her academic role, Rodríguez de Arzola has held multiple leadership positions, including director of Graduate Medical Education and the Transitional Residency Program at the Ponce University Hospital (now San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center). At the PHSU’s School of Medicine, she has served as chair of the Department of Pediatrics, associate dean of Academic Affairs, dean of Health Sciences, president, and interim dean.

Rodríguez de Arzola is also president of the Southwest Regional Academic Medical Center, vice president of the board of the Central Regional Academic Center, board member of the Intellectus Foundation, and a commissioner of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, which accredits universities throughout the United States.

Selymar Colón

Red Ventures Puerto Rico names managing director

Red Ventures Puerto Rico appointed Selymar “Sely” Colón as managing director of Platea Media. In her new role, Colón will lead the company, driving strategic growth in editorial, product and business areas of Platea Media.

Platea Media is a digital platform created by locals. It is dedicated to constant innovation and challenging the status quo with a commitment to inform, highlight communities and foster ideas that propel Puerto Rico forward.

Through innovative tools, Platea Media allows people to discover and connect more deeply with the island. Since 2021, Platea has built a significant audience with a recognized brand in Puerto Rico and the diaspora. Colón’s arrival “marks an important milestone” for the company in its maturation as a journalistic medium.

“This project excites me and brings me closer to my commitment to journalism and innovation, in which, through journalistic stories, we seek to build connections between the Puerto Ricos we inhabit and imagine possible. My goal is to continue innovating in the way we inform and connect with our audience. Platea Media has incredible potential, and I am thrilled to be part of its great team, growth and evolution,” said Colón.

“Platea seeks to change the media landscape in Puerto Rico. This requires innovation, deep industry knowledge and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. In Colón, we have found all these traits and a unique global-caliber executive who will take Platea to its next level,” said Tony Navarro-Sertich, president of Red Ventures Puerto Rico.

Colón is a journalist with more than 18 years of experience in television, video and digital platforms. She joined the Advisory Board of the Center for Media Integrity of the Americas in 2022. During the 2019-2020 academic year, she was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard, focusing on leadership and business strategies.

In 2023 and 2024, Colón served as executive director of Digital for GFR Media in San Juan. Before GFR Media, Colón was the chief digital news editor at Univision and producer of Univision’s “Al Punto” program, hosted by Jorge Ramos. She promoted social media in the newsroom, leading her to become director of Digital Integration, where she created a multimedia production team.

Her efforts have earned several awards, including two Edward R. Murrow Awards, three News and Documentary Emmys, the Gabo Award for Image, and the King of Spain International Journalism Award.