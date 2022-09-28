Puerto Rico Food Bank assigns $2.3M to food security projects

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

La Fondita de Jesús was one of the funding recipients.

The Puerto Rico Food Bank awarded $2.3 million to 30 nonprofit entities throughout the island for projects aimed at food, education, nutrition, economic development, job creation, and agriculture, as part of the Puerto Rico Hunger Zero 2022 effort, the entity’s President Denise Santos announced.

A significant grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made these funds possible, she said.

This initiative is part of the institution’s response efforts following Hurricane Fiona.

“As we always do in these situations, we’re working to identify the needs and execute a coordinated response with Puerto Rico Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, the American Red Cross, and PREMA, to deliver food to those in need,” Santos said.

“Alliances with organizations like those that receive these donations allow us to amplify our reach, helping those who help,” said Santos.

The list of winning entities includes: Cooperativa Orgánica Madre Tierra; La Fondita de Jesús; Fe que Transforma in Vieques; Nuestra Escuela; Casa Amor Fe y Esperanza; Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico; Para La Naturaleza and Fundación Educamos con Amor, among others.

The Zero Hunger call joins the initiatives that the Food Bank of Puerto Rico has carried out for 34 years for those who suffer from food insecurity. During the past fiscal year, more than 12.5 million pounds of food were distributed, as well as more than 2 million meals to mothers and infants, children, university students, the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the unemployed, through the 78 municipalities.