Puerto Rico Gaming Commission to hold virtual public hearing

August 17, 2020

The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Aug. 19, at 9 a.m., following last week’s reveal of plans to adopt the “Puerto Rico Sports Betting, Betting on E-Sport and Fantasy Competition” regulations.

José Maymó Azize, executive director of the government agency said those interested in participating must register through the following link.

“This regulation will govern the operation of sports betting, fantasy contests and electronic games in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“As part of the process for its adoption, the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission will hold a public hearing and we urge all interested parties to participate in this process open to the general public to know their recommendations and impressions on the proposed regulation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the process for submitting written comments is open until Sept. 9 and should be mailed to P.O. Box 29156, San Juan, PR 00929 or via email. Once the public comment period is over, the regulation will take effect.

The adoption of the proposed regulation will serve to implement articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Law 81-2019 related to the oversight of all issues related to licensing for betting on sporting events, electronic games leagues, such as e-sports, and fantasy contests.