Puerto Rico gov integrates Transit app to improve transportation services

Passengers ride the Urban Train in San Juan.

The new Integrated Transportation Authority platform provides real-time updates for buses, trains and ferries.

Puerto Rico’s Integrated Transportation Authority (ATI, in Spanish) has expanded its digital platforms to improve the passenger experience and accessibility. Users can now access up-to-date information on transportation services both on land and at sea, including ferries.

In addition to ATI’s website and Google Transit on Google Maps, the mobility app Transit, which is used in more than 300 cities around the world, has also been integrated.

“The integration of our information into the Transit platform is a significant step toward a more accessible and convenient transportation service for everyone,” said ATI Executive Director Josué Menéndez. “This app offers an intuitive interface and will soon provide real-time updates, making trip planning easier and optimizing passenger mobility. At ATI, we continue to develop projects and initiatives to serve our passengers more efficiently, increase service usage, and enable them to use the train, buses and ferries with more precision and confidence.”

The app offers the ability to receive alerts for service interruptions, schedule changes and route detours, helping users adjust their travel plans as needed. This ensures predictability and confidence in using public transport, the agency said.

The app also guides passengers throughout their journey, providing instructions for boarding and exiting trains or buses, and making necessary connections, including maritime transportation. In addition to the Urban Train, Transit integrates other mobility options like buses, shared bicycles and electric scooters.

“Although initially the platform will offer service schedules, soon, with the installation of GPS on the trains, Transit will provide real-time updates,” Menéndez said.

“Users will be able to know precisely when their next train or bus will arrive, which will reduce waiting times and allow for better organization of their trips,” the ATI director said. “The app suggests the fastest and least congested routes, considering travel time and traffic conditions in real time. This is particularly useful for users who depend on the Urban Train, since they will be able to choose the best travel option in advance.”

Menéndez also reminded users that the Urban Train will remain free of charge during the programming and validation phase of the new access and payment systems. The temporary measure is designed to ensure uninterrupted service while technical work is completed.

“We invite everyone to take advantage of this free period at the Urban Train and to familiarize themselves with the new Transit platform, which will allow them to optimize their travel experience,” Menéndez said. “ATI remains committed to providing quality public transportation service that is accessible and aligned with the needs of the community.”