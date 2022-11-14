Type to search

Puerto Rico gov’t innovation office promotes equality in tech

Contributor November 14, 2022
Nannette Martínez-Ortiz, interim executive director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS).

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) will host a virtual conference Nov. 16 entitled “M•Power: Women in Innovation & Technology,” in which five women from several professions will speak from their perspectives on the changes that must be made to achieve equality in the fields of technology and innovation in Puerto Rico.

PRITS Interim Director Nannette Martínez said Delphine Donné from Logitech, Rosanna Durruthy from LinkedIn, Marilé Colón-Robles from NASA/SSAI, Jöelle Romeu-Mejía from Boeing will join her as event speakers.

“Over the years, the fields of technology and innovation have been characterized by gender inequality. Even when other industries have made progress in this regard, the participation of women in technology careers has remained at 21% in part due to lack of female representation and conditions that negatively affect the work culture,” she said.

“In this virtual event we’ll be hearing from four women who, from different professional fields, have led innovation and technology efforts. It’s important to give these role models a platform, especially to counteract the impact of the pandemic on the workforce,” Martínez said.

Citing a study by the Women in Tech Council, Martínez said in 2021 there were still 1.4 million mothers of school-age children who had yet to go back to work since COVID-19.

“The government of Puerto Rico is committed to the development of technology and innovation, and we recognize that diversity in these fields is essential,” she said.

“M•Power: Women in Innovation & Technology” will run from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Registration is required.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
