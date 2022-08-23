Type to search

Puerto Rico gov’t to recruit personnel in Orlando for recovery-related jobs

August 23, 2022
Housing Secretary William Rodríguez.

The Puerto Rico Housing Department will host a job fair in Orlando, Fla. to identify Puerto Rican professionals willing to join the island’s workforce to execute programs subsidized by the CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT recovery funds.

In anticipation of a new period of large-scale recovery projects, the agency will carry out this effort Aug. 26-27 at the facilities of the University of Central Florida.

The job fair seeks to identify resources for specialized positions such as program technical assistant and housing program specialists, among others.

“We expect a few months of significant activity in reconstruction projects that require key professionals to execute the recovery programs that will be financing them,” said Housing Secretary William Rodríguez.

“Although we recently held a recruitment event in Puerto Rico, we believe there is a great opportunity to attract and bring back to the island the talent and ability of Puerto Ricans who have left in search of new opportunities,” he said.

The event, which will be held with the support of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, will include orientation on the Direct Buyer Assistance program, so that potential candidates for vacant positions learn about the opportunities that the Housing Department is also offering to buy a residential property on the island.

The interviews of candidates who bring their resumés and meet the requirements to the UCF campus will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Interested candidates may also submit their resumes online.

