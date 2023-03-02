Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange to join Health Gorilla info network

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Health Gorilla facilitates data exchange for more than 430 care sites, 70 hospitals, and more than 9,000 providers. (Credit: Leowolfert | Dreamstime.com)

Health Gorilla, the health information exchange platform for the Puerto Rico Health Department, announced that the Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange (PRHIE) intends to participate in Health Gorilla’s anticipated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

Health Gorilla’s QHIN application was approved by the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) and announced Feb. 13. Health Gorilla will now begin the onboarding process, which must be successfully completed to be designated as a QHIN, the company confirmed.

Health Gorilla facilitates data exchange for more than 430 care sites, 70 hospitals and more than 9,000 providers. The collaboration includes connections among government agencies, pharmacies, diagnostic laboratories, claims clearinghouses, public registries and health technology companies, “ensuring a robust and secure environment for healthcare innovation and patient care in Puerto Rico,” it stated.

“As healthcare organizations seek secure, compliant ways of participating in national health data exchange, Health Gorilla is dedicated to meeting their needs,” company CEO Steve Yaskin said. “With our QHIN application officially approved, we’re proud to have the Puerto Rico Department of Health on board.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Quevedo, state health information technology coordinator at the Puerto Rico Health Department, said, “Making patient health information more readily available to medical professionals has improved the quality of patient care throughout Puerto Rico. We were thrilled to hear about HealthGorilla’s application approval, and we look forward to participating in HealthGorilla’s QHIN if designated.”

Through its collaboration with the Health Department, Health Gorilla said it will continue to expand the landscape of interoperability throughout Puerto Rico while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, known as TEFCA, standards.