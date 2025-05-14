Puerto Rico House passes bill to use AI in English instruction

A pilot program approved by the Puerto Rico House would integrate artificial intelligence tools into English instruction at 25 public schools. (Credit: Jdjuancimail | Dreamstime.com)

The pilot program would deploy artificial intelligence tools in 25 public schools.

The Puerto Rico House of Representatives has approved House Bill 427, which would launch a pilot program to use artificial intelligence to support the teaching of conversational English in public schools.

The measure, introduced by New Progressive Party Rep. Tatiana Pérez-Ramírez, would authorize the Artificial Intelligence Implementation in the English Program of the Public Education System in Puerto Rico Act. The initiative aims to improve students’ fluency, pronunciation and comprehension using AI-powered tools that deliver real-time feedback and personalized instruction.

The pilot program would be implemented in 25 schools in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service.

“Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that, if implemented effectively, can help close educational gaps and open new doors for our students,” said Pérez-Ramírez. “This bill is a step forward toward a more innovative, equitable and relevant education system for the 21st century.”

A former teacher in the public school system, Pérez-Ramírez said the bill seeks to reduce the disparity between public and private education. She noted that many public school students graduate without achieving English proficiency.

“This isn’t about replacing teachers,” she said. “It’s about equipping them with better tools to deliver high-quality instruction.”

The bill includes provisions for educator training, data privacy compliance and the creation of an evaluation committee to assess results over a three-year period.