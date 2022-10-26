Puerto Rico Icon Conference to held in Dorado Nov. 9

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The event seeks to promote the exchange of ideas in business, finance, and leadership.

The Puerto Rico Icon Conference returns for its second edition Nov. 9 at the Ritz Carlton Reserve in Dorado Beach, featuring a roster of local and international speakers covering a diverse agenda of panels.

In addition to listening to more than 30 speakers, guests can participate in a networking activity during which they will be able to connect with key decision-makers from Puerto Rico, the US mainland, and Latin America.

The event is designed for investors, developers, entrepreneurs, capital managers, directors of nonprofit organizations and government officials, among others.

“Icon is a one-of-a-kind platform that presents the different competitive advantages that our local market offers to conduct business,” said Karla Barrera, co-founder of the Puerto Rico Icon Institute.

“Our goal is to make Puerto Rico a mecca for the critical thinking of ideas needed to create a positive impact in the local economy,” said Barrera.

Among the speakers to participate in the event are Steve Wiggins, entrepreneur, and investor in the health sector; Jacobo Ortiz-Blanes, president of Las Brisas Property Management; Rodolfo Sánchez-Colberg, managing partner of Parliament Capital Management; Andrew Keys, president of Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors; and, Jordan Fried, CEO of Immutable Holdings.

The panels will cover a range of topics such as: biotechnology and healthcare, food security, real estate, local investment opportunities, the future of sustainable energy in Puerto Rico, among others.

On its YouTube channel, the Puerto Rico Icon Institute will launch a series of podcasts titled “Meet our Icons” sparking deeper conversations on the topics to be discussed during the event, organizers said.

“At Icon, we seek to join the efforts of great leaders to find real solutions that can directly benefit Puerto Rico,” said Richard Santana, co-founder of the Puerto Rico Icon Institute.

The Icon Conference, together with its Mentorship Day event, is one of the initiatives the nonprofit supports to promote the intellectual exchange necessary for the economic development of the island.

The Institute will dedicate a portion of Icon’s net proceeds to local farmers affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Tickets for Puerto Rico ICON 2022 are available online, and additional information about the event can be found on the Institute’s webpage.