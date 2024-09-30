Puerto Rico IT Cluster to mark 11th anniversary with CIO & IT Leadership Conference

Alberto Lugo and David Linares, co-presidents of the Puerto Rico IT Cluster, discuss the organization’s focus areas at last year’s CIO & IT Leadership Conference.

The two-day event will feature IT Academy tracks on AI, cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure.

The Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) will celebrate its 11th anniversary at the CIO & IT Leadership Conference on Oct. 3-4 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. The PRITC is an alliance of industry, government and academia that brings together developers, consultants, policymakers, infrastructure companies and academic institutions to position the island as a leader in services and innovation.

Key topics at the two-day event include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud technology, fintech, education, health IT, government, banking, telecommunications and insurance.

In an interview with News is my Business, PRITC co-presidents Alberto Lugo and David Linares said exhibitors will be present on both days of the event, with the IT Academy featured for the second year in a row on the first day.

“We are giving continuity to the topics, in addition to new content,” Linares said, noting that the first day’s three tracks will cover AI, cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, with the AI track led by Microsoft.

The second day will have two phases: morning sessions led by speakers from Oracle, Microsoft, and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, among others, followed by four different tracks in the afternoon.

Lugo explained that the topics for the IT Academy were selected in response to input from last year’s attendees.

“They gave us a lot of feedback about topics they wanted more in-depth and newer topics, and that is why we are revisiting the topic this year and incorporating that feedback,” Lugo said, adding that AI and cybersecurity were among the most requested topics for further discussion.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most important topics because of all the identity thefts, how to protect corporations and [the need] to improve their systems and block these cyberattacks,” Lugo said, while emphasizing that the majority of systems are “information systems, so the same training and methodology works for a bank, for a hospital and all types of industries will benefit from the cybersecurity discussion.”

“Any industry that needs to protect its data can benefit from the training, as the focus is on securing data and systems,” Lugo added.

