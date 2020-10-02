Puerto Rico joins #GivingTuesday initiative to support nonprofits

October 2, 2020 66

After helping collect more than $500,000 to benefit more than 80 nonprofit organizations on the island in 2019, Puerto Rico will join, for the fourth consecutive year, the #GivingTuesday global movement on Dec. 1 under the slogan: “Unprecedented times require unprecedented generosity.”

#GivingTuesday is a global initiative that seeks to multiply generosity and solidarity as daily actions. Supported by the power of social media, #GivingTuesday dedicates a particular day to “make the action of donating go viral”, encouraging the impact of acts of generosity in favor of the cause of their choice.

The local movement is #GivingTuesdayPR, which groups participating organizations in a directory in its website. The general public can learn about the most demanding needs of each entity, make financial contributions and explore other ways in which they can contribute to projects.

Organizations that have communicated interest to participate include: CAP Foundation, Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, Fundación de Mujeres de Puerto Rico, Asociación Pro Juventud, Asamblea Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Ponceño de Autismo, Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimentos, Taller Salud, American Cancer Society, Fundación Hospital Pediátrico and Museo de las Américas, among others.

#GivingTuesdayPR seeks to give greater visibility to the valuable work carried out by nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and connect these entities with generous people who are looking for noble causes to support.

“In these difficult times, nonprofit organizations are going through rough tests such as Covid-19, extraordinary cuts in state funding and increased needs in the communities they serve. This is why they need more help than ever. We trust that this initiative will provoke generous actions in homes, schools, in companies, financial donations, volunteer time or offering a helping hand to someone in need”, said Roberto Soto, Giving Tuesday representative in Puerto Rico.