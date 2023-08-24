Puerto Rico Labor Department hosts construction job fair 

The Aug. 29 recruitment event aims to fill hundreds of vacancies in the island’s reconstruction progress. #NewsismyBusiness

The Puerto Rico Labor and Human Resources Department will be hosting a recruitment fair on Aug. 29 to fill hundreds of job positions in the construction industry. The fair is part of the “Build Puerto Rico Reconstruction Summit” agenda, organized by the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3). The event aims to showcase the progress of Puerto Rico’s reconstruction and discuss the opportunities and benefits of executing these projects.

The recruitment fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 201 of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. Attendees should bring their resumes. Vacancies include positions for engineers, electricians, project managers, refrigeration technicians and plumbers, as well as repair, sales and rental of construction equipment and materials personnel.

“Puerto Rico is undergoing an unprecedented process of reconstruction and development, and from this context, we anticipate the need for a new workforce to meet the demand of ongoing projects in the short and medium term, both in the public and private sectors,” Labor Secretary Gabriel Maldonado-González said. “We invite citizens to participate in this recruitment fair and learn about all the opportunities offered by the ‘Build Puerto Rico Reconstruction Summit,’ aimed at promoting cutting-edge public policy and development.”

The labor secretary highlighted that the recruitment drive comes when Puerto Rico’s unemployment rate is historically low, at 6.2% for July, with a labor-force participation rate of 43.4%.

Meanwhile, COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy said attendees can participate in a series of presentations, workshops and panels to help them better understand the reconstruction process.

“This event is an extraordinary opportunity for the construction and economic development sector, where they can obtain accurate and timely information about ongoing projects, as well as those in development and others in the long term,” Laboy said. “The main objective of the event is to continue stimulating the interest and participation of organizations in the construction sector, both local and international, in the reconstruction and development process of Puerto Rico. The Build Puerto Rico Reconstruction Summit aims to promote cooperation, learning and strategic planning, thus driving a path towards a stronger, more resilient and prosperous infrastructure for Puerto Rico.”

During the event, staff from the Puerto Rico Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will provide training for employers and construction workers. Additionally, accredited educational institutions will give talks on various construction disciplines.

For those interested in contracting through entities that manage federal funds, the Minority Business Development Agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce will offer a workshop on how to write federal proposals and will have staff available to answer questions.