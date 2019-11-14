Puerto Rico Live to host discussions by global influential leaders

November 14, 2019 221

Puerto Rico will soon host some of the most influential names in policy making, media, business, arts and technology as part of an effort to enhance the connection between Puerto Rico and the world.

Puerto Rico Live is a new platform that will present these important moderated, on-stage discussions aimed to inform and entertain our local community while provoking further conversations on how Puerto Rico can find solutions to the many challenges ahead.

“Everyone deserves access to new ideas. These ideas, and the people who engage with them, are essential to Puerto Rico’s long-term health and vitality,” said Erin Pelton, co-founder of Puerto Rico Live.

“Puerto Rico Live invites all audiences — students, professionals, civic leaders, retirees — to embrace curiosity and join us for these important conversations,” she said.

The inaugural season for Puerto Rico Live starts with a conversation with Lead National Correspondent for “CBS This Morning,” David Begnaud on Jan. 23, 2020. In a conversation with meteorologist Ada Monzón, Begnaud will go behind his own headlines to share stories of his remarkable rise as a national reporter, how he overcame adversity as a child, what it means to live his truth, and why he decided to continue telling Puerto Rico’s story.

Puerto Rico Live will continue Feb. 13, 2020 hosting a conversation with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice, who will share an insider’s account of some of the most complex issues confronting the U.S. over the past three decades, as well as lessons she’s learned as a woman, parent and caregiver operating at the highest levels of power.

On Mar. 12, 2020, the conversation continues with two of the architects of President Obama’s opening with Cuba: former head of the U.S. Embassy in Havana Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, and Ben Rhodes, who served as lead negotiator.

They will dive into the secret talks and historic breakthroughs of the U.S.-Cuban relations in a conversation with Puerto Rico’s first female Ambassador Mari Carmen Aponte.

The first season of Puerto Rico Live closes Mar. 26, 2020 with a conversation on global trade and the new book “Trade is Not a Four-Letter Word” with former Chairman of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Fred P. Hochberg.

“Puerto Rico Live seeks to position the island as a world-class destination for visionaries and thought leaders,” said Miguel Estien, Puerto Rico Live co-founder.

“Our platform, which is non-partisan and non-political, seeks to integrate Puerto Rico into this circuit of idea exchange by hosting the leaders shaping today’s world. In the process, our guest speakers will walk away with a better understanding of Puerto Rico, our hopes and aspirations. This is a win-win,” he added.

Tickets start at $12 and are now available on Ticketerapr.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a variety of local charities aligned with the topics promoted by each event, organizers said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.