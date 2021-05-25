Puerto Rico-made SunBeat Energy solar energy storage systems make local debut

Máximo Torres stands next to one of the solar battery storage units.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Local entrepreneur Máximo Torres, who has more than 30 years of experience in the renewable energy field, unveiled the SunBeat Energy battery and inverter line, which he developed.

To launch the product line and create an inventory, SunBeat Energy has invested some $2 million, and will create about 30 direct and indirect jobs on the island, said Javier Denis, vice president of SunBeat for Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Mexico.

“Unlike other manufacturers, SunBeat Energy has technical service specialists throughout the island, and phone lines with local technicians to ensure the best service to homeowners and businesses,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Other important advantages that batteries offer is that they are easy to monitor through their mobile application and can be charged by your solar system or with a power plant to provide the necessary support,” Denis said.

With the annual increase in hurricane activity in the Caribbean and the instability of the island’s electrical system, batteries have become a vital instrument to run businesses and to uphold the quality of life of residents.

Torres’s battery system takes into account the tropical climates. Citing several magazine articles — published in Solar Power World, PV Magazine, and CleanTechnica — Puerto Rico has become one of the main energy storage markets in the world.

Among the advantages and unique configurations of the first level engineering that SunBeat offers, is the ability to isolate any failure that occurs and its continuity to operate until a technician remotely reviews and can intervene with the situation.

“This aspect of the configuration ensures service for both residential and commercial customers, even when the battery is not operating at 100% of its capacity,” said Jonattan Martir, COO of Máximo Solar in Puerto Rico, one of the main distributors of the product on the island.

Meanwhile, Denis said the product line has already been approved by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, and they have enough inventory for the hurricane season and offer a 10-year warranty that can be extended up to 20 years.

The SunBeat Energy battery and inverter line can be used several at a time, to meet the power and energy storage needs of each customer.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.