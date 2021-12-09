Type to search

Puerto Rico malls administer 200K+ COVID-19 vaccine doses

Contributor December 9, 2021
These vaccination efforts have been carried out in conjunction with VOCES and other private entities.

The Association of Puerto Rican Shopping Centers (ACCP) announced that since May, 234,963 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in 13 of its partner shopping centers. These vaccination efforts have been carried out in conjunction with VOCES and other private entities.

“In our commitment to continue working hand in hand with the government and health authorities to overcome this pandemic, in May we made several spaces in our shopping centers available to VOCES to establish vaccination centers,” said Adolfo “Tito” González, president of the ACCP.

“Today we are proud to announce that we have been the vehicle to ensure that more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in commercial centers in Puerto Rico. In addition to being convenient places due to their location, we’re happy as an industry to continue contributing positively to the health and well-being of Puerto Ricans,” he said.

The malls that currently have vaccination sites are: Aguadilla Mall; El Cantón Mall in Bayamón; Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas; Mayagüez Mall in Mayagüez; Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce; Plaza del Norte in Hatillo; Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey; San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo; and, The Outlet 66 in Canóvanas.

All centers offer the three vaccines available to patients 12 years of age or older and the boosters to patients 18 years of age or older. Plaza Las Américas and Mayagüez Mall are the only ones that currently administer pediatric doses to patients 5 to 11 years of age.

Other shopping centers that had vaccination centers operating are Céntrico in Guayama, Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón, The Outlets at Montehiedra in San Juan and Santa Rosa Mall in Bayamón.

