Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Manufacturing PMI increased to 61.1 in February

Contributor April 4, 2023
All sub-indexes — New Orders, Production, Employment and Own Inventories — were at or above the threshold level of 50. (Credit: Artur Szczybylo | Dreamstime.com)

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for Puerto Rico’s manufacturing sector increase to 61.1 in February, which indicates an expansion when compared with the prior month.

All sub-indexes — New Orders, Production, Employment and Own Inventories — were at or above the threshold level of 50, which reflects an expansion, according to the report produced as a collaboration between the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association and the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics.

In a supplemental survey of manufacturing establishments, the biggest challenges faced by companies in the past month were in operations, such as a shortage of raw materials (29%), transportation costs (14%), supplier deliveries (14%), cost of materials (7%), maintenance and repair of machinery and equipment (7%); human resources, such as employment (36%) and absenteeism (14%); and utilities, such as unreliable utilities (21%) and high energy costs (7%).

In February, the New Orders sub-index increased to 63.2, after being below the threshold in January. Production increased to 65.8 in February, after being below the threshold the prior month as well.

In February, Employment increased to 65.8, staying at or above the threshold for five consecutive months. Meanwhile, the Own Inventories sub-index increased to 60.5, staying above the threshold for five consecutive months.

Finally, Supplier Deliveries decreased to 50 in February, staying at or above the threshold for four consecutive months.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

BDE to allocate $20M to foster local manufacturing, exports
Contributor March 2, 2023
Puerto Rico manufacturing index edged up in December 
Contributor February 2, 2023
LIFT to open manufacturing innovation institute in Puerto Rico 
Contributor December 21, 2022
Puerto Rico manufacturing purchasing index drops to 53.3 in May
Contributor July 6, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

BDE to allocate $20M to foster local manufacturing, exports
Puerto Rico manufacturing index edged up in December 
LIFT to open manufacturing innovation institute in Puerto Rico 
Puerto Rico manufacturing purchasing index drops to 53.3 in May
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.