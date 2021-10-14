Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz returns to Plaza Las Américas

MedCann.Biz could produce some 10,000 certifications approved by the Health Department during the four days.

Medical cannabis health fair, Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz, will return to Plaza Las Américas with its 2021 edition Dec. 16-19 at the former Gap store location on the mall’s first level.

Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz will have a special area for patients who come to request their license that will be approved on the spot by the Health Department. In addition, the event will have its traditional exhibitors, activities with related industries such as beauty products, food or beverages, and a varied commercial proposal that involves several sectors and presentation of new brands.

Event organizers said the goal is to support patients in requesting or renewing their license. MedCann.Biz could produce some 10,000 certifications approved by the Health Department during the four days.

Noemí Pérez, president of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz said the event will have the support from the Health Department’s Medicinal Cannabis office, “which have committed to facilitating the process by providing staff who will instantly approve the certifications that meet the requirements, so the patient can go into their preferred dispensary and start receiving their treatment that same day.”

To get free access to the event, prior registration is required.