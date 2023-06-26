Puerto Rico National Guard unveils $2M fire station at Camp Santiago

Spanning 8,000 square feet of new construction, the fire station encompasses two main areas.

The Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) has announced the completion of the first phase of its new $2 million fire station, storage and apparatus working bay at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas.

“As the most modern and advanced fire station in the Puerto Rico National Guard, this achievement marks a significant milestone in enhancing the preparedness and safety skills of our military personnel,” said Brig. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, acting adjutant general of Puerto Rico.

“This expansion of our firefighting capabilities will ensure the safety of our servicemembers and full-time staff here at Camp Santiago. Our firefighters will now be better equipped to handle any emergency that should occur, while the new station also increases our ability to aid the communities surrounding Camp Santiago in the event we are called upon to do so,” Méndez added.

The CSJTC Fire Station project was executed through the collaboration of the designer-builder joint venture between ShareTech Group and ALLPROEM Engineering Contractor, at a total cost of $2,124,022 in federal funds.

Spanning 8,000 square feet of new construction, the fire station encompasses two main areas, each designed to cater to specific operational needs. The first area is the apparatus-working bay, designed to accommodate four firefighting vehicles, including a pumper, a cistern truck, and two wildland pumpers.

The building’s second area is dedicated to essential support functions. It includes self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) maintenance rooms, fire extinguisher maintenance rooms, a supply room, a locker room, and disinfection/personal protective equipment (PPE) gear laundry rooms.

Looking ahead, CSJTC has already planned the second phase of the project, which includes an administrative and training area and living quarters, replacing the existing outdated fire station. With the design already in place, the PRNG anticipates securing funding in future fiscal years to bring this vision to fruition, further elevating the capabilities of the PRNG’s fire department.

The completion of the first phase of CSJTC’s Fire Station “is a significant step forward in fortifying the readiness and resilience of the Puerto Rico National Guard. By providing a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest technology and amenities, the organization reinforces its commitment to safeguarding their personnel and communities,” officials said.